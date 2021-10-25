Tiruvarur temple’s tank wall collapses

CHENNAI

25 October 2021 11:36 IST

Over 100 feet of the wall has collapsed; HR&CE Minister to visit on Tuesday

The wall of Kamalalyam, the tank of the Tiruvarur Thiyagarajaswamy temple, collapsed in the early hours of Monday.

“It collapsed because of heavy rain. Officials have already gone there and I will visit Tiruvarur on Tuesday. More than 100 feet of the wall has collapsed,” Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekarbabu told The Hindu.

The wall is on the southern side of the tank, just ahead of the municipality office.

“There is always stagnant water in that area and this could have caused the breach,” said Kannapiran, a native of Tiruvarur.

Kamalalayam is probably the biggest temple tank in Tamil Nadu.