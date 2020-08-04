Tiruvarur panchayat council opposes EIA 2020

TIRUVARUR

04 August 2020 00:55 IST

The District Panchayat Council (DPC) has formally opposed the Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 draft notification. In a resolution, passed at the DPC meeting on July 29 under the chairmanship of G.Balasubramanian, District Panchayat Chairman, the Council contended that the draft notification would not only harm the environment but also the people. The council also passed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the implementation of individual household toilets scheme in the district alleging that malpractices had taken place in all the 430 village panchayats.

In another resolution, the Council demanded financial assistance for all blocks in the district through the State Balanced Growth Fund since just two blocks – Koradachery and Kottur were only receiving the SBGF assistance.

