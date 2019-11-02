Tiruvannamalai’s annual credit plan put at ₹5,792 crore

Tiruvannamalai District Collector K.S. Kandasamy released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared for 2020-2021 by NABARD at the monthly bankers meeting held at the Collectorate.

District-wise PLPs are brought out every year to guide banks in preparing their Annual Credit Plan (ACP), for setting their goals and targets. The PLP for Tiruvannamalai District envisages a credit flow of ₹5792.26 crore for the year 2020-2021. Of this credit requirement for short-term crop loans is estimated at ₹3,690.34 crore and term loan for allied sectors (water resources, farm mechanisation, plantation and horticulture, animal husbandry, storage godowns and food and agro processing) is estimated at ₹999.79 crore. The other estimates for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, renewable energy and other priority sector stands at ₹1,102.13 crore. The projection of ₹5,792.26 crore for the year 2020-2021 is higher by ₹595.26 crore over the current year (2019-2020) ACP targets.

The Collector advised banks to come forward and provide loans for agriculture, while appreciating the work of NABARD . He added that to achieve and sustain overall economic growth, growth in agriculture was essential.

Indian Bank Zonal Manager A. Rajaraman, Lead District Manager S. Elavarasu, NABARD District Development Manager V. Sreeram, DIC General Manager Chidambaram, Project Director Mahalir Thittam P. Chandra, officials from various government departments and bankers were among those who participated.