Tiruvannamalai Yatri Nivas work to be expedited

Construction of ‘Yatri Nivas’ for devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai is nearing completion.

According to District Collector K.S. Kandasamy, the building, which will resemble a ‘Sivalingam’, is built on 3.76 acres of land near Esanya Lingam Temple and costs ₹28 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sevur S. Ramachandran, who inspected the construction site on Saturday, said the work is being expedited and it is expected to be handed over to temple administration after completion.

Devotees visiting the Arunachaleswarar Temple to perform girivalam would benefit from the initiative, he said.

The facility will have 24 cottages for 96 persons. Additionally, there will be 63 rooms, 36 dormitories, a restaurant and extra rooms for drivers.

Drinking water, laundry services and toilets will be available. A mini sewage treatment plant will also be constructed.

New Temple Hall

The district administration has identified a piece of land in Anaipirnadhan village on Girivalam path to construct a ‘mani mandapam’ for saint Sri Arunagirinathar. The land will be handed over to Arulalar Arunagirinathar Manimandapam Trust, which offered to build it at a cost of ₹75.5 lakh.

Estimates are ready and the land will be handed over soon, said Mr. Ramachandran.