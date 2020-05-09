Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai wholesale traders seek Collector’s nod to resume fruit and vegetable sales

Officer bearers say they are ready to adhere to protocols if permission is granted.

Representatives of the Wholesale Traders’ Association at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai submitted a petition to District Collector K.S. Kandasamy on Saturday, seeking his intervention to commence wholesale trading which was closed down a month ago.

“This is absolutely essential for the traders and consumers as well. These traders have obliged the administration by closing their trade for over 40 days. The community are facing great losses due to the lockdown and if allowed to operate now, they are ready to adhere to all protocols such as social distancing etc.,” said K. Rashidkhan, an office bearer of the Federation of Traders’ Association.

Since medical shops and others were being operated with restrictions in the district, vegetables and fruits suppliers should be allowed, said secretary of the Federation, M.K.S. Karthik. Like other businesses they should be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., he added.

