Tiruvannamalai to be under tight lockdown till October 3

Only 50% occupancy allowed in hotels

The Tiruvannamalai district administration has extended the strict lockdown in force in the temple town till October 3. Parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and neighbouring Kattam Poondi in the district will be closed during this period, District Collector B. Murugesh said on Saturday.

Hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on all days; takeaways from eateries can be served only up to 10 p.m. every day. All shops, including roadside eateries, hawkers and petty traders, can operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the town.

Only 50% occupancy is allowed in hotels and tea shops. Owners and employees of these establishments should be fully vaccinated. There will be strict enforcement of imposing of fines for not wearing masks and for not following social distancing in public places for individuals. Government buses will run with 50% occupancy.