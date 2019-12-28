Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai sees 71% turnout

Voters at the Katampoondi polling booth in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.

Voters at the Katampoondi polling booth in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Elections were held in nine panchayat unions in the district

Elections to rural local bodies in Tiruvannamalai were held without incident on Friday.

Total polling in the district was around 71%. It was 51.31% till 3 p.m. Anakkavur union recorded 73.81% and Peranamallur recorded 67.60%, respectively.

Till 3 p.m., a total of 4,43,965 voters cast their votes in the elections, which saw nine panchayat unions go to polls.

Polling was dull till 9 a.m. and picked up pace after that. Till 9 a.m. the polling percentage was at 8.27, at 11 a.m. 16.67% and at 1 p.m. it went up to 33.85%. Women voters came up in large numbers to cast their votes.

In a booth in Adaiyur village under Tiruvannamalai panchayat union, more than 100 voters arrived in a group just minutes before the clock struck five in the evening, resulting in a delayed polling in that booth.

Extended polling was allowed as per the rules, said an election official from Tiruvannamalai.

