Tiruvannamalai sees 71% turnout

Elections to rural local bodies in Tiruvannamalai were held without incident on Friday.
Total polling in the district was around 71%. It was 51.31% till 3 p.m. Anakkavur union recorded 73.81% and Peranamallur recorded 67.60%, respectively.
Till 3 p.m., a total of 4,43,965 voters cast their votes in the elections, which saw nine panchayat unions go to polls.
Polling was dull till 9 a.m. and picked up pace after that. Till 9 a.m. the polling percentage was at 8.27, at 11 a.m. 16.67% and at 1 p.m. it went up to 33.85%. Women voters came up in large numbers to cast their votes.
In a booth in Adaiyur village under Tiruvannamalai panchayat union, more than 100 voters arrived in a group just minutes before the clock struck five in the evening, resulting in a delayed polling in that booth.
Extended polling was allowed as per the rules, said an election official from Tiruvannamalai.
