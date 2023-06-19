HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruvannamalai police return 100 mobile phones worth ₹25 lakh to their owners

As per the norms, the lost or stolen gadgets are traced and handed over to owners once in six months, but the process took considerably longer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic

June 19, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Karthikeyan handing over one of the recovered mobile phones to its owner in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Karthikeyan handing over one of the recovered mobile phones to its owner in Tiruvannamalai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Tiruvannamalai District Police have returned 100 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners here on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Karthikeyan distributed the phones worth ₹25 lakh, which were recovered by the Tiruvannamalai district cyber crime police, to the owners. As per the norms, missing mobile phones are traced and handed over to owners once in six months by the respective police stations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process took considerably longer. “The owners are from places including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chittoor and Tiruvannamalai town. Most of them are pilgrims and tourists,” he said.

A five-member team led by M. Palani, Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), traced the missing phones. The cyber crime team tracked the mobile phones using their IMEI numbers.

The police said that whenever the missing phones were activated, either by those who found them on the road or who bought them second-hand, the team alerted them that the mobile phones they were using were lost or stolen property. The users either handed them over to the police or sent them through courier from other districts and States. Using cyber crime cells, all complaints of snatching or missing mobiles phones were taken up for investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.