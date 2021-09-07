Tiruvannamalai parks, pools, dams to stay shut till Sept. 12

TIRUVANNAMALAI

07 September 2021 01:11 IST

Collector announces extension of lockdown curbs due to rise in COVID cases

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the temple town increasing, the district administration has decided to extend the closure of all parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and neighbouring Kattam Poondi till September 12. The extension of lockdown restrictions in these public facilities was announced by District Collector B. Murugesh.

According to a press release, parks, pools and dams were ordered to remain closed only till September 5. However, due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the measures would continue until September 12.

Hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on all days. All shops, including roadside eateries and those run by hawkers and petty traders can operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the town. Only 50% occupancy is allowed in hotels and tea shops, with the owners and staff of these establishments expected to have taken the second dose of the vaccines.

Advertising

Advertising

Imposition of fines for not wearing face masks and not following social distancing norms in public places and 50% occupancy in government buses are the other restrictions.

The Tiruvannamalai municipality has a total of 39 wards, covering key areas including Pallavan Nagar, Thenimalai, Samuthivam Kalani and Ajish Colony, with a population of around 8 lakh.

The relaxation of lockdown restrictions, especially since July 11, has increased the flow of traffic in the town, with key routes like Tiruvannamalai Road, Vellore - Thoothukudi High Road, Perumpakkam Road, Polur Road and Avalurpettai Road witnessing pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic congestion.

In fact, most of these key routes connect the famous Arunachaleswarar temple to adjoining districts like Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram.