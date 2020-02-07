Tiruvannamalai gets a science park

First of its kind in the district, Tiruvannamalai town has got a science park on the banks of Vengikkal lake in front of the Collector’s office, with facilities for both young and old people to play and learn.

The science park was constructed on 50,000 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore, was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, S.P. Velumani, with District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sevoor S. Ramachandran, present.

Mr. Velumani said, “The park will have facilities for all age groups. School students who visit the park will be able to learn all the science lessons taught in Classes VI to XII. The park is designed in such a way that they can learn as they play.”

“The park has equipments for schoolchildren who want to acquire knowledge in mechanical engineering, light, sound, heat, physics, biology and astronomy and along with it an amphitheatre has been built to facilitate to hold workshops and seminars, and other related programmes in these subjects,” he said.

The park is divided into sections for students of each class to understand physics concepts easily. It has a jogging/walking track and the tank bund was strengthened to avoid seepage of water into the park.

The park has been developed by rural development and panchayat raj department, with funds being mobilised from State Fund for 2019-20, block development fund, and department of mines.

Plan for food court

“We have also planned to construct a food court and a restaurant with a roof in addition to a video room where the functions of all the equipment in the park will be explained to the public,” Mr. Kandasamy said. More facilities would be added as per the fund allocations for the next year, he added.

Schoolchildren presented a skit with messages on different social evils and performed in a music and dance programme on the occasion.

Cheyyar MLA, Dusi K. Mohan and Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Chairman, Agri S.S. Krishnamoorthy, were among others who participated.