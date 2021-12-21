Tiruvannamalai dams to stay shut till January 5

TIRUVANNAMALAI

21 December 2021 00:33 IST

Parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and Kattam Poondi will remain closed till January 5, Collector B. Murugesh said on Monday.

Restaurants, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dine-in permitted till 8 p.m. and takeout till 10 p.m. But only 50% occupancy will be allowed in restaurants and tea shops.

Imposition of fines for not wearing face masks and not following social distancing norms in public places and 50% occupancy in government buses are the other restrictions, the Collector said.

