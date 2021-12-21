Tiruvannamalai dams to stay shut till January 5

Parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and Kattam Poondi will remain closed till January 5, Collector B. Murugesh said on Monday.

Restaurants, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dine-in permitted till 8 p.m. and takeout till 10 p.m. But only 50% occupancy will be allowed in restaurants and tea shops.

Imposition of fines for not wearing face masks and not following social distancing norms in public places and 50% occupancy in government buses are the other restrictions, the Collector said.