Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai dams to stay shut till January 5

Parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and Kattam Poondi will remain closed till January 5, Collector B. Murugesh said on Monday.

Restaurants, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with dine-in permitted till 8 p.m. and takeout till 10 p.m. But only 50% occupancy will be allowed in restaurants and tea shops.

Imposition of fines for not wearing face masks and not following social distancing norms in public places and 50% occupancy in government buses are the other restrictions, the Collector said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 12:34:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tiruvannamalai-dams-to-stay-shut-till-january-5/article38000637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY