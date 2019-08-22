Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai Collector issues advisory on idol immersion

Only those made of eco-friendly material to be allowed

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy urged the people to celebrate Vinayaka Chathurthi in the traditional way without polluting the environment. For any details, the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the District Environmental Engineer may be contacted, says a press release here on Tuesday.

The district administration has issued a directive for immersion of idols on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi that falls on September 2.

The immersion of idols made of eco-friendly material would be allowed in the designated waterbodies. Idols must be made of raw clay, flour made from vegetable or roots or sago waste and those idols should be painted with water soluble and non-toxic natural dyes.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had issued a list of guidelines for immersing idols in certain locations such as Thamarai Kulam, Singarapettai Lake, Konerirayan Kulam, Aindhukan Varavathi, Polur Lake, Koor Lake and Poomachetti Kulam.

