Tiruvannamalai Collector hails sanitary workers for role in Karthigai Deepam festival

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy praised sanitary workers for their exemplary work during the Girivalam and Karthigai Deepam festivals and restoring normalcy in the city.

The sanitary workers swept the Girivalam path from the morning of Tuesday even when the festival was on. Soon, after the festival, garbage was cleared promptly and chlorination was done to prevent spread of disease.

At a function held at a private marriage hall on Friday, he handed over prasadam and their wages to the workers. Commissioner of Tiruvannamali Municipality, V. Navendiran, Municipal Engineer, Y. Surendhar among others participated.

Devotees carrying non-plastic bags to Tiruvannamalai temple during Karthigai Deepam festival won gold and silver coins. The scheme was announced by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to discourage devotees from bringing plastic bags, bottles and carry bags during the festival.

Environment Engineer from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, T.P. Viswanathan, said those who brought cloth and jute bags and steel utensils for their needs during the festival were issued tokens from December 9 to 10 (6 p.m. to 6 p.m.) The PCB issued 30,000 token to devotees and 72 were selected for silver coins and 12 for gold coins. Mr. Kandasamy distributed gold coins to devotees in his chamber on Friday.

The winners were intimated through SMS to their registered mobile numbers and 49 people have collected their silver and gold coins. The remaining devotees have agreed to collect the coins when they come for Girivalam nex time, said Mr. Viswanathan.