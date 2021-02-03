Tiruvannamalai Collector gets COVID-19 vaccine

Tiruvannamalai

While 2,500 health workers have received the vaccine so far in Tiruvannamalai district, in Vellore 3,000 have been vaccinated, officials said

As part of the vaccination programme for revenue, police, local administration and other frontline workers, the Tiruvannamalai district collector, Sandeep Nanduri, was administered the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for health workers started in Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts on January 16. A total of 42,100 doses have been allocated for these districts. In Tiruvannamalai alone, 10,000 health workers have registered for the vaccination and out of this 2,500 have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme for the revenue, local bodies, police and other frontline workers began on Wednesday. “The registrations began last week and last evening we received the go ahead to vaccinate other frontline workers. Till date more than 5,000 have registered. As part of the revenue department, the collector got himself vaccinated,” said an official from Tiruvannamalai Collectorate.

Mr. Nanduri said that he did not have any adverse impact and after being under observation for 30 minutes, he went on inspection work. “No one has reported adverse effects after the vaccination. Some get a slight fever, but recover soon. Everyone should make use of this opportunity,” he said.

In Vellore district too, over 5,000 frontline workers have been registered to get the vaccine. “A total of 3,000 out of 17,000 health workers have been vaccinated till date,” said an official from Vellore.

Tirupathur Collector M. P. Sivanarul and Superintendent of Police, P. Vijayakumar also got vaccinated on Wednesday