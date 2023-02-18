Tiruvannamalai ATM robberies: Suspects sent to 14-day judicial custody

February 18, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Judicial Magistrate K. Kaviarasan, at the Combined Court Complex in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, remanded the two suspects in the Tiruvannamalai ATM robberies, to judicial custody till March 3.

A gang had broken into four ATMs in and around Tiruvannamalai on February 12, making away with over ₹70 lakh.

Police said that Mohammed Arif, 35, and his friend and accomplice, Azad, 37, were arrested and taken to Chennai by flight from Haryana, by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. They reached Tiruvannamalai town at around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, by road.

After completing formalities, the suspects were taken to the Tiruvannamalai Town police station where M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore range), conducted an inquiry with them. At around 9.30 a.m., the suspects were taken to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital in the town, to assess their medical fitness.

An hour later, at around 10.30 a.m., they were produced before the Judicial Magistrate-1. With an armed 15-member police escort team, the suspects were taken to Central Prison in Vellore, around 95 km from Tiruvannamalai, by road, and lodged in the prison.

Police said that the investigation was still on, as two suspects in Karnataka and six suspects nabbed in Gujarat by the special teams were being interrogated. The interrogation was mainly to try and recover the cash that was stolen by the gang. Of the total stolen cash of ₹79.90 lakh, police have recovered only ₹3 lakh from the two who were arrested in Haryana.

An initial inquiry revealed that the gang had stayed in a hotel in Kolar, where they planned the heist. From the hotel, the gang visited Tiruvannamalai and other neighbouring areas and monitored these locations for weeks, before executing the heist. The gang had cut open the ATMs with a gas-welding machine and looted the cash. After the robbery, the suspects stayed in their hideout at KGF (Kolar) for a few days, before boarding a flight from Bengaluru airport.

The multi-state police operation, which has nine special teams, was led by M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General (Vellore range), with Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police (SP), K. Karthikeyan, camping in Haryana, Vellore SP, S. Rajesh Kannan, in Gujarat, Tirupathur SP, K. Balakrishnan, in Karnataka and Tiruvallur SP Pakerla Cephas Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh. The forensic investigation was led by Ranipet SP D.V. Kiran Shruthi.