Tiruvannamalai ATM heists case: Seventh person arrested

March 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A 36-year-old man, who was suspected to have helped the mastermind in the ATM robberies in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, was arrested from his hideout in Sarathi district of Assam on Wednesday.

Police said that K. Vakrith, a native of Nuh district in Haryana, was the seventh person arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. After his arrest, Vakrith was being brought to Tiruvannamalai. Later, he would be produced before the judicial magistrate in the town before being lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

On Tuesday, S. Sirajududin (50), native of Avanthi Koth village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, was the sixth person arrested in the case. Police also recovered a container lorry from Sirajuddin from his hideout in Karnataka. At present, ₹5 lakh in cash and two cars have been recovered from arrested persons in the case. The total stolen cash was ₹72.79 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai.

ADVERTISEMENT