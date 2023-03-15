ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvannamalai ATM heists case: Seventh person arrested

March 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Police said that K. Vakrith, a native of Nuh district in Haryana, was the seventh person arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man, who was suspected to have helped the mastermind in the ATM robberies in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, was arrested from his hideout in Sarathi district of Assam on Wednesday.

Police said that K. Vakrith, a native of Nuh district in Haryana, was the seventh person arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. After his arrest, Vakrith was being brought to Tiruvannamalai. Later, he would be produced before the judicial magistrate in the town before being lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

On Tuesday, S. Sirajududin (50), native of Avanthi Koth village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, was the sixth person arrested in the case. Police also recovered a container lorry from Sirajuddin from his hideout in Karnataka. At present, ₹5 lakh in cash and two cars have been recovered from arrested persons in the case. The total stolen cash was ₹72.79 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US