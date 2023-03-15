HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruvannamalai ATM heists case: Seventh person arrested

Police said that K. Vakrith, a native of Nuh district in Haryana, was the seventh person arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police

March 15, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man, who was suspected to have helped the mastermind in the ATM robberies in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, was arrested from his hideout in Sarathi district of Assam on Wednesday.

Police said that K. Vakrith, a native of Nuh district in Haryana, was the seventh person arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. After his arrest, Vakrith was being brought to Tiruvannamalai. Later, he would be produced before the judicial magistrate in the town before being lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

On Tuesday, S. Sirajududin (50), native of Avanthi Koth village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, was the sixth person arrested in the case. Police also recovered a container lorry from Sirajuddin from his hideout in Karnataka. At present, ₹5 lakh in cash and two cars have been recovered from arrested persons in the case. The total stolen cash was ₹72.79 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.