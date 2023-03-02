Tiruvannamalai ATM heist case: Accused arrested in Kolar sent to 14-day judicial custody

March 02, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Judicial Magistrate - 1 K. Kaviarasan, at the Combined Court complex in Tiruvannamalai, on Thursday sent one more suspect in the Tiruvannamalai ATMs robbery that occurred on February 12 to 14 days judicial custody. Police said that M. Nizamuddin, 28, was arrested from his hideout in KGF (Kolar) in Karnataka by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police in the early hours of Thursday. He was the fifth accused, who has been arrested by the police in the case. His role was to provide the complete route map and details between Tiruvannamalai and KGF after the robbery on February 12, and also help in providing accommodation for the gang for two days after the robbery, the police said.

He has provided the details of the stolen money to the police and recovery of the complete robbed cash is expected soon, an official said.

After his arrest in KGF, Nizamuddin was brought to Tiruvannamalai town at around 4 p.m. on Thursday by road. After completing formalities, the accused was taken to Tiruvannamalai Town police station before being taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in the town. “Already, we have taken two accused into police custody while two others are in judicial custody,” said K. Karthikeyan, SP, Tiruvannamalai. Police said that the investigation was still on, as other suspects in Gujarat were being interrogated. The interrogation was being carried out to recover the remaining cash as the police have been able to recover only ₹three lakh of the total stolen ₹79.90 lakh from the duo arrested in Haryana. Initial inquiry revealed that the gang stayed in a hotel in KGF where they planned the entire heist. From the hotel, the gang visited Tiruvannamalai and other neighbouring areas, monitored the places for weeks and then executed it. The gang had cut open the ATMs with a gas-welding machine and looted the cash. After the robbery, the suspects stayed in the hideout at KGF (Kolar) for a few days before boarding a flight from Bengaluru airport.

