Tiruvalluvar varsity teachers protest examination irregularities

December 01, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Association of University Teachers of Tiruvalluvar University protested on Friday against alleged exam-related malpractices in the institution.

The protesting teachers said the university did not follow the norms for the evaluation and revaluation process. The delay in releasing the results had robbed the students of their confidence, they added.

The university had set aside the allegations of irregularities in the exam system and had gone ahead with implementing digital evaluation, they alleged. Teachers have not been trained on the new method of evaluation as many could not log into the system, they further said.

Recently, the university courted controversy by distributing exam question papers already issued in the previous semester. The students staged a protest over the questions that were out of syllabus.

The teacher further complained that the University had not conducted elections to the Syndicate and the academic council despite repeated reminders and protests.

