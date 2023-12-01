HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruvalluvar varsity teachers protest examination irregularities

They demand action against university officials over violation of norms

December 01, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers of Tiruvalluvar University protested on Friday against alleged exam-related malpractices in the institution.

The protesting teachers said the university did not follow the norms for the evaluation and revaluation process. The delay in releasing the results had robbed the students of their confidence, they added.  

The university had set aside the allegations of irregularities in the exam system and had gone ahead with implementing digital evaluation, they alleged. Teachers have not been trained on the new method of evaluation as many could not log into the system, they further said.  

Recently, the university courted controversy by distributing exam question papers already issued in the previous semester. The students staged a protest over the questions that were out of syllabus.

The teacher further complained that the University had not conducted elections to the Syndicate and the academic council despite repeated reminders and protests.  

Related Topics

teachers union / teachers / university

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.