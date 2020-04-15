Tiruvallur SP initiates action against inspector who stopped man from selling produce

The Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against a police inspector who stopped an electrician who was on his way to sell agricultural produce on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Karthik, 26, from Thamaraipakkam, is an electrician. Since he is not able to earn a living during the lockdown, he started selling vegetable and fruits in nearby localities and sometimes even in Koyambedu and Ambattur.

On Tuesday too, he was on his way to sell vegetables, when he was stopped by a police inspector. “At this juncture the police officer got information about overcrowding in a bank and left immediately. The sub-inspector did not know whether to let Karthik go,” said a police officer.

Karthik was made to wait for close to two hours. Later, when he spotted the vehicle of a deputy superintendent of police coming his way, he decided to vent his anger and threw all the vegetables on the road. This video went viral on social media.

The issue was brought to the notice of P. Aravindan, SP, Tiruvallur. “I went to the house of Karthik and compensated him for his loss. I also gave him some groceries and books for him to read. There is a fault on the side of the police, hence I have initiated departmental action,” he said.

Meanwhile farmers in Tiruvallur district said that they are often stopped by policemen when they are on the way to sell their produce. “We have to then call the Collector or SP’s office for intervention,” said a farmer from Poondi.