Tiruvallur self-help groups gear up to make PPE

After masks and sanitisers, the women Self Help Groups (SHG) in Tiruvallur district have pitched in to make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits. They have stitched a model and have submitted it to the Health Department for approval.

According to district administration officials, there are 11,000 in SHGs in Tiruvallur district. Out of these 1,000 members are involved in stitching-related work . “As of now, four SHGs in the district have been trained by an NGO to make the PPEs. It has been submitted to the Health Department,” V. Jayakumar, project director, Tamil Nadu State Rural/Urban Livelihood Mission, Tiruvallur, said.

If the Health Department approves of it, then all the 1,000 members will be used to make PPEs. “They can be used in containment zones and hospitals. Now many police personnel are wearing such suits while patrolling crowded areas,” the official added.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, the SHGs in Tiruvallur district have made more than 5 lakhs masks. This has been supplied to conservancy and health workers and other government staff. The masks were also provided to poor people.

Apart from this, with the technical support of the Health Department, they also make isoproponol/ethanol-based hand sanitizers. More than 4,000 litres have been prepared by 12 SHG member in which 75 members were involved. “We have also opened SHG outlets for the sale of masks and sanitisers and handwash made by the SHGs,” added the official.

The local administration will also be roping in women from SHGs for distributing vegetables and groceries in Tiruvallur district. “We will be co-ordinating with the Agriculture and Horticulture department for this purpose,” he explained.