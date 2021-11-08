Tiruvallur receives widespread rain

CHENNAI

08 November 2021 01:11 IST

Water stagnation occurs in urban areas

There was widespread rain in Tiruvallur district and water stagnation occurred in urban and semi-urban areas. Collector Alby John Varghese said that till 6 a.m. on Sunday, the district received 688 mm of rain, and till afternoon, another 300 mm was recorded.

“There was not much flooding in rural areas since the water ran off to open spaces,” he said. The district administration took 40 persons to a shelter at Perandhur. Since the district is home to major waterbodies, including Poondi, Puzhal and Sholavaram, and has rivers, including the Arani and the Kosasthalai, running through it, opening of the floodgates of the reservoirs and issuing a warning to those living alongside the waterbodies was a major exercise.

R. Raghunathan, a resident of Ambattur, said major roads, including Avadi-Poonamallee Road and Thanneerkulam-Karayanchavadi road, were in a very bad condition and needed urgent repairs.

Places very close to Chennai in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts received good rain. Till 6 a.m., Kancheepuram recorded 120.60 mm, Chembarambakkam, 52 mm, Kundrathur, 47.20 mm, Sriperumbudur, 14.60 mm, Kancheepuram, 5.00 mm, and Walajabad, 1.80 mm. However, not many places in Chengalpattu district, which recorded 90.5 mm till 6 a.m., received rain. With the exception of Tambaram, which recorded 54 mm, Mamallapuram, 4.3 mm, and Chengalpattu town, 5 mm, other places did not receive any rain.

Residents of several areas in Kancheepuram, who were worried about flooding after water release from the Chembarambakkam lake, heaved a sigh of relief with the water flowing in the channel. A senior official of the Kancheepuram district administration said residents of Kundrathur, Sirukalathur, Kavanoor, Thirumudivakkam, Vazhuthiambedu and Thiruneermalai did not suffer any inundation, as the water flowed into the Adyar.