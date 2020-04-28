Tiruvallur police install kiosks to collect petitions

In the wake of policemen testing positive for COVID– 19 in Chennai and other parts of the state, Tiruvallur disttict police will be setting up kiosks in all the stations to collect petitions / complaints from the public without coming in contact with them.

The first kiosk has been set up in the Tiruvallur town police station. “They will function like the facility available in embassies. A glass window will separate the petitioner and policeman sitting inside the kiosk. The two can converse through the speaker. Incase, there is a written complaint, he/she can drop inside a box,” said P. Aravindan, superintendent of police, Tiruvallur.

This will ensure that there is no physical contact between the petitioner and policeman. “This is a preventive measure adopted to ensure that neither the policeman nor the petitioner gets the virus incase either of them is infected. There are 29 police stations in the district. On an average we receive five petitions in the town police station and two in the rural,” added the officer.

The district has a total of 2,700 police personnel and home guards. “We have started testing everyone. As on date 50 have been tested and the remaining will undergo tests in the coming days,” said another police officer.

He said that all the police stations are being disinfected regularly and policemen have been instructed to maintain social distancing. “We are not deploying women police personnel in containment zones and elderly police personnel have been asked not to come,” he added.