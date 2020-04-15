Tiruvallur police arrange door delivery of medicines

With the lockdown extended, getting medicines will not be a hassle for residents of Tiruvallur district, especially senior citizens. With the help of an NGO-run helpline and the Home Guards, the Tiruvallur police have started door delivery of medicines from Wednesday onwards.

Though pharmacies are open throughout the State, residents, especially the elderly and those from remote hamlets, may find it hard to travel and purchase medicines. Hence the Tiruvallur police took this initiative.

“We tied up with Bhoomika Trust’s helpline – 044- 46314726 -- for the delivery of medicines. Five of our district Home Guards have been roped in for delivering the medicines at home. We have started this initiative in Tiruvallur town first and it will be expanded to other parts soon,” said P. Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur.

Aruna Bhoomika, managing trustee, Bhoomika Trust, which works in the area of disaster relief and education, said that volunteers man the helpline. “Once we get the call we get the details and ask them to send the prescription to us. We also check if it is an emergency or if they can wait for a day for the medicine,” she said.

These details are then sent to the Home Guards, who will get the medicine. They will complete the delivery and submit a completion report to the helpline. “We have tied up with four pharmacies so far,” said Mr. Aravindan.

R. Vijaya Narayanan, deputy commandant, Home Guards, Tiruvallur district, said that the first call they got was from Red Hills. “It was for a kidney transplant patient. We are networking to deliver the medicine,” he said.

He added that all the Home Guards have been provided with masks and gloves. “Our target audience is mainly senior citizens who will find it hard to step outside and they should remain at home as they are vulnerable,” he noted.