Tiruvallur district administration announces internship programme

December 04, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tiruvallur district administration, which introduced the District Development Internship Programme last year, has invited applications for this year too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates who were born in or after January 1990 and fluent in English and Tamil with good reading and writing skills and with a working knowledge in MS office can apply. Five candidates would be selected for the three-month internship which could be extended by another three months based on mutual agreement. A stipend of ₹10,000 a month would be granted to each of the interns, who would work in District Innovation Hub.

Interested candidates may apply on or before December 7. For details, visit www.tiruvallur.nic.in, call 7200134202 or 044-27663808 or email tvlrdih@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT