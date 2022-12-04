Tiruvallur district administration announces internship programme

December 04, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district administration, which introduced the District Development Internship Programme last year, has invited applications for this year too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates who were born in or after January 1990 and fluent in English and Tamil with good reading and writing skills and with a working knowledge in MS office can apply. Five candidates would be selected for the three-month internship which could be extended by another three months based on mutual agreement. A stipend of ₹10,000 a month would be granted to each of the interns, who would work in District Innovation Hub.

Interested candidates may apply on or before December 7. For details, visit www.tiruvallur.nic.in, call 7200134202 or 044-27663808 or email tvlrdih@gmail.com.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / employment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US