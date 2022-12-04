  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Tiruvallur district administration announces internship programme

December 04, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur district administration, which introduced the District Development Internship Programme last year, has invited applications for this year too.

Graduates who were born in or after January 1990 and fluent in English and Tamil with good reading and writing skills and with a working knowledge in MS office can apply. Five candidates would be selected for the three-month internship which could be extended by another three months based on mutual agreement. A stipend of ₹10,000 a month would be granted to each of the interns, who would work in District Innovation Hub.

Interested candidates may apply on or before December 7. For details, visit www.tiruvallur.nic.in, call 7200134202 or 044-27663808 or email tvlrdih@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Chennai / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.