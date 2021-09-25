Tiruvallur DC holds meeting with exporters

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 00:35 IST

Tiruvallur district administration has chosen textiles and readymade garments, automobile and engineering components, polymers and plastics, vegetable oil, and non-basmati rice and dal products as priority items to improve exports.

District Collector Alby John Varghese, who interacted with representatives of industries at an exporters’ conclave on Friday, said that although the district accounted for ₹6,500-crore worth exports annually, there was scope for more. The top items being manufactured and exported from the district were excavators, shovel loaders, mechanical shovels, dumpers for highway use and pellets of refined copper. “The district administration is ready to provide any kind of support to exporters and industries,” he said after inspecting export items, including shoes.

Mr. Varghese thanked industries that helped in battling COVID-19 in the district and urged them to ensure 100% vaccination coverage. He said if there were enough numbers, special vaccination camps could be organised for industries.

District Industries Centre general manager V. Manivannan, Indian Bank (Lead Bank) manager T. A. Sreenivasan, TIIC Tiruvallur branch manager Ashok, and MSME - DI Chennai assistant director Kiran Dev Satuluri were present.