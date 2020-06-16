Tiruvallur Collector inspects COVID-19 care centre

Tiruvallur Collector Mageswari Ravikumar inspected the ongoing works to set up the COVID-19 care centre in DD Medical College in Pattaraiperumbudur on Monday.

The college was initially used to quarantine people who came from other States and districts to Tiruvallur district. “There were only a few of them then. Now we thought of using the college to accommodate those with mild symptoms. It will be difficult to admit everyone in case there is a spike. But sufficient number of medical staff and doctors will be posted here to attend to those who are admitted,” said an official from the Tiruvallur Collectorate.

The Collector on Monday inspected if water, electricity and toilets were available on the premises. “It can accommodate close to 3,000 persons,” the official said

There are plans to have Wi-Fi on the premises. “There are also plans to have a library,” added the official.