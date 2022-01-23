Tiruvallur administration to hire five interns

They will be paid a stipend of ₹10,000

The Tiruvallur district administration has invitedinterestedgraduates and postgraduates to participate in a three-month internshipduring which they will be able to take part in bringing about long-term changes to the government policies.

Thechosencandidates, born afterJanuary 1,1990, will be able to work with the district administration to understand and help resolve bottlenecks in policy implementation. Five applicants would be chosen from among those who write and send in an essayin either Tamil or Englishand they would be paid a stipend. A stipend of ₹10,000 would be paid toeach person for three months, which could be extended by another three months.

“We got many requests from youth on social media wantingto help withsomething, which is how this whole idea was born. We will choose five persons based on the essay they send us. The essay should deal with a particular economic / social / public healthissue and should provide a solution,” said Alby JohnVarghese, Tiruvallur Collector.

Those who are selected will be based in Tiruvallur. They will be allowed to study problemsin departments like agriculture, social sectorto come up with solutions, which they cansee being implemented. “The UPSC or TNPSC aspirants, who want to learn can do so.We are looking for people who have a working knowledge of Tamil and English and have basic presentation and writing skills,”Mr. Varghese said.