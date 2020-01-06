Tiruppur woman aces exam for Sociologist post

N. Ranjithadevi, from Thennapalayam village in Tiruppur district, secured first rank and was selected for the post of Sociologist through an examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for one vacancy. Saidai Duraisamy, founder of Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, where the girl underwent coaching, said of the 394 candidates who wrote the exam, three were called for interview in December. The post is equivalent to a Group I office in the State government.
Ms. Ranjithadevi was selected among the three.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.