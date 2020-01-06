Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur woman aces exam for Sociologist post

N. Ranjithadevi, from Thennapalayam village in Tiruppur district, secured first rank and was selected for the post of Sociologist through an examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for one vacancy. Saidai Duraisamy, founder of Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, where the girl underwent coaching, said of the 394 candidates who wrote the exam, three were called for interview in December. The post is equivalent to a Group I office in the State government.

Ms. Ranjithadevi was selected among the three.

