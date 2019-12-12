Tiruppur villagers allege caste discrimination

Residents of Mangaraisavalayapalayam village in Avinashi taluk of Tiruppur district have alleged caste discrimination in a Panchayat Union Middle School. They have claimed that boys belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being barred from using the toilets on the premises.

In a petition addressed to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on Wednesday, the residents alleged that the boys were being forced to resort to open defecation, as the toilet building, constructed recently, was not functional due to the lack of water supply. P. Selvaraj, a resident and one among the petitioners, claimed that of the 185 students studying in the Panchayat Union Middle School, over 100 were from the Scheduled Castes.

When contacted, Avinashi Tahsildar G. Santhi said she was yet to receive the petition. “If the claims are found to be true, school education officials will take action,” she said.

Denying the allegations, a teacher at the school in question claimed that young boys, who did not have the habit of using toilets at home, preferred to defecate in the open even at school.