Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur gets a unique 'disinfection tunnel' to fight against COVID-19

The disinfection tunnel in Tiruppur

The disinfection tunnel in Tiruppur   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two sets of three nozzles will spray 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, as people walk for a duration of between three to five seconds inside the tunnel

In a unique move, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inaugurated a ‘disinfection tunnel’ as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19 at the entrance of the Uzhavar Santhai in Thennampalayam on Wednesday.

This initiative might be the first of its kind in the State, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan told The Hindu. It was set up by the District Administration in collaboration with Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Two sets of three nozzles will spray 1% sodium hypochlorite solution per 1 ppm (parts per million), as people walk for a duration of between three to five seconds inside the tunnel. “Upon contact [on surfaces], it is efficient enough to kill the virus,” the Collector said. Workers and members of the public were advised to raise their hands with their palms facing front while entering the tunnel to ensure efficient disinfection. However, this disinfection tunnel is only a supplement to precautionary measures such as frequent hand-washing, he said.

The total cost of the tunnel was around ₹90,000. With a capacity of 1,000 litres, the disinfection tunnel will work uninterrupted for 16 hours, hence requiring refilling only once a day. More such tunnels will be set up across the district in the future, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

