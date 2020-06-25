Tiruppur Corpn. steps up precautionary measures

In a bid to ensure that the public adhere to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, Tiruppur Corporation stepped up punitive measures by levying spot fines on the public and roadside shops.
As many as 208 persons were levied a spot fine of ₹100 for not wearing mask in public places on Tuesday alone, said City Health Officer N. Boopathy. “Those who venture outside without wearing masks must pay ₹100 every time they are caught,” he told The Hindu.
Although Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan recently said that defaulters who do not wear masks for the second time will be levied a fine of ₹500, Mr. Boopathy said that repeat offenders are difficult to identify, hence all will be asked to pay ₹100 as spot fine.
On Wednesday, nearly 15 roadside shops on Kumaran Road were levied a fine of ₹500 for not ensuring personal distancing among the customers.
Sanitary Officer N. Rajendran, who was part of the team that inspected Kumaran Road, said that nearly 65 roadside shops were asked to strictly adhere to State government’s directions. “District administration has formed a team of three officials from three departments to monitor the precautionary measures,” he said.
Mr. Boopathy noted that employees of 17 urban primary health centres under Tiruppur Corporation are involved in door-to-door survey every day to check whether any person is found to have COVID-19 symptoms in a house.
Action is also being taken based on complaints received from public through the helplines 0421-2971199 and 0421-2971133 on those who violate house quarantine norms, according to Mr. Boopathy.
