Tiruppur bags top spot in Class XII results with a pass percentage of 97.45

May 06, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Class XII State Board Exam results, published on Monday, heralded Tiruppur district as the leading performer, with a pass percentage of 97.45. Earlier, the district had topped in 2019 and 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the School Education Department, out of the 23,849 students who sat for the exams in Tiruppur, 23,242 passed. While Tiruppur has moved up from last year’s second place, the pass percentage has seen a slight decrease of 0.34 in 2024.

Of the students who passed the examination, 10,440 are boys and 12,802 are girls. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.18, maintaining a lead of 1.6 over the boys in Tiruppur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj expressed his congratulations, stating, “The concerted hard work and dedication of the parents, teachers, students, and education department officials in adequately preparing children for the exams has yielded fruitful results.”

Of the 10,383 government school students who took the exams in Tiruppur, 10,037 passed, resulting in a 95.62 pass percentage in government schools.

“I dedicated myself to rigorous study, and I am delighted with the outcome. I have achieved a perfect score in Mathematics and Accountancy. I believe these results will bring pride to my parents. Now, I can pursue their aspiration for me to become a chartered accountant,” said Nirmala Devi, a student from a government school, who tragically lost both her parents in a road accident earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chief Education Officer, N. Geetha, the pass percentage in private schools was 99.86. While government-aided schools secured a pass percentage of 97.51, government schools achieved 95.62 and municipal schools 95.23.

All category of schools witnessed a decline in pass percentage this year, with private schools experiencing a slight 0.50 decrease. While pass percentage of government-aided schools saw a 1.30 dip, government and municipal schools experienced a 0.53 and 0.20 dips respectively.

Further, in the district, a total of 112 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. Among these are 16 government schools, one municipal school, two government-aided schools, and the rest are private schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.