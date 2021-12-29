Tirupattur tops table in maternal health services

T.N. Health Minister presents awards

Tirupattur district bagged the top rank in offering maternal health services at Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres. Cuddalore stood second, while Kancheepuram came third.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented awards to the joint directors of the respective districts on Wednesday. He held a review meeting with all joint directors of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

Among others, Darez Ahamed, Mission Director of the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu, and S. Uma, project director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, were present on the occasion, according to a press release.