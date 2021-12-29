Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur tops table in maternal health services

Tirupattur district bagged the top rank in offering maternal health services at Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres. Cuddalore stood second, while Kancheepuram came third.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented awards to the joint directors of the respective districts on Wednesday. He held a review meeting with all joint directors of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

Among others, Darez Ahamed, Mission Director of the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu, and S. Uma, project director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, were present on the occasion, according to a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 10:38:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tirupattur-tops-table-in-maternal-health-services/article38066502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY