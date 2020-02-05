Tirupattur to get improved infrastructure, says official

An indoor stadium and a botanical garden at a cost of ₹50 lakh in Yelagiri would come up soon, said T.S. Jawahar, Principal Secretary, Transport and Monitoring Officer for Tirupattur, here on Tuesday.

While appreciating the efforts of the district administration in reaching out to the various needs of the people, he said the State government is keen on providing more infrastructure projects to the newly-formed Tirupattur district.

Efforts are on to construct Collector’s Office and with it offices for Superintendent of Police, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency and other departments, he said.

He added that list of vacancies has been prepared and submitted to the government for filling up 907 vacancies in 20 departments.

Road widening project

Some of the other projects announced by Chief Minister are widening of Uthangarai-Vaniyambadi Road at a cost of ₹300 crore and laying a forest road between Pudhurnadu-Singarapettai at a cost of ₹25 crore, which are being pursued by the respective departments, he said.

Mr. Jawahar also conducted a survey of ongoing works in Tirupattur and held a review meeting later in the day. The meeting was presided over by Collector M.P. Sivanarul. Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar, District Revenue Officer NCE Thangaiah Pandian, District Forest Officer K. Murugan and PA to Collector R. Wilson Rajasekar participated.