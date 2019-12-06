Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur SP office to function out of new building

more-in

The space was meant for commercial taxes office

The Superintendent of Police office for the newly-created Tirupattur district will start functioning from a new building on Pudhupet Road in Tirupattur.

The space, built for accommodating the commercial taxes office, was unoccupied so far.

Ever since the announcement of Tirupattur district being trifurcated from Vellore district, police officials were on the lookout for a building to accommodate all government offices.

Unoccupied space

Since the building was left unoccupied, the district police sought necessary permissions to create a temporary office there for the Superintendent of Police and other officials from the district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore range, N. Kamini lit the traditional lamp on Thursday, inaugurating the new office for the Superintendent of Police.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar; Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur) R. Thangavelu; Vaniyambadi DSP S. Balakrishnan and other police officials took part in the function.

Ms. Kamini also inaugurated the new building for accommodating the Armed Reserve Police Training at a private Polytechnic College in Asiriyar Nagar in Tirupattur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 2:27:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tirupattur-sp-office-to-function-out-of-new-building/article30199676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY