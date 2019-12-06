Tirupattur SP office to function out of new building

The Superintendent of Police office for the newly-created Tirupattur district will start functioning from a new building on Pudhupet Road in Tirupattur.

The space, built for accommodating the commercial taxes office, was unoccupied so far.

Ever since the announcement of Tirupattur district being trifurcated from Vellore district, police officials were on the lookout for a building to accommodate all government offices.

Unoccupied space

Since the building was left unoccupied, the district police sought necessary permissions to create a temporary office there for the Superintendent of Police and other officials from the district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vellore range, N. Kamini lit the traditional lamp on Thursday, inaugurating the new office for the Superintendent of Police.

Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P. Vijaya Kumar; Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur) R. Thangavelu; Vaniyambadi DSP S. Balakrishnan and other police officials took part in the function.

Ms. Kamini also inaugurated the new building for accommodating the Armed Reserve Police Training at a private Polytechnic College in Asiriyar Nagar in Tirupattur.