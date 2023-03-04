HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupattur police return missing phones to owners

Phones worth ₹40.80 lakh were recovered by the Tirupattur district cybercrime police; it is third of its kind initiative since the formation of a cybercrime police station at the SP office

March 04, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police K. S. Balakrishnan returning a mobile phone to the owner on Saturday. The Tirupattur district police returned 170 such mobile phones.

Superintendent of Police K. S. Balakrishnan returning a mobile phone to the owner on Saturday. The Tirupattur district police returned 170 such mobile phones. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tirupattur district police handed over 170 lost and found mobile phones to the owners here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. S. Balakrishnan returned the phones to the owners. The phones, worth ₹40.80 lakh, were recovered by the Tirupattur district cybercrime police.

This initiative was the third of its kind since a cybercrime police station was formed at the SP office in Tirupattur in March 2021. On two occasions between 2021 and 2022, the police returned 263 mobile phones, which had a total value of over ₹50 lakh, to their owners.

Missing phones were traced and returned to owners once in six months before the cybercrime cell was formed. But the restitution got delayed by the pandemic. “Now, we are ensuring that lost mobile phones are returned to their owners in a short time. Many owners are from Bengaluru, Chennai, and Tiruvarur. They are travellers,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

A five-member team of the cybercrime police station traced the phones on complaints filed at all 11 law and order stations in the district.

The police said a round-the-clock helpline number (944-2992526) is available for residents to alert the cybercrime team to the missing of mobile phones.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.