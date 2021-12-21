Tirupattur police return 100 recovered phones to owners

SP launches a round-the-clock helpline 9442992525

The district police in Tirupattur handed over 100 lost and found mobile phones to the owners on Monday. Superintendent of Police K. S. Balakrishnan distributed the phones worth ₹17 lakh recovered by the Tirupattur district cyber crime police to the owners.

“Owners of lost mobiles are from various places including Bengaluru, Chennai, Tiruvarur, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Most of them are travellers. Complaints were related to phones lost over the past three months,” said Mr. Balakrishnan.

Five-member team

A five-member team comprising inspector M. Prema, sub-inspector D. Sarathkumar, constables S. Gangadevi, A. Manjula, and R. Jayakumar, of the District Cyber Crime police traced the missing phones for which complaints were filed in all 11 Law & Order (L&0) police stations in the district.

Mr. Balakrishnan also launched a round-the-clock helpline 9442992525 for residents to alert the cyber crime team at the SP office on the missing mobile phones and those who are in possession of such phones.