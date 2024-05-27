Tirupattur police ask tribals in Jawadhu Hills to surrender country-made guns

The Tirupattur district police have asked the tribals in Jawadhu Hills to voluntarily surrender their country made guns in return for a general amnesty.

On the Tirupattur side of the hills, Pudur Nadu, Nellivasal Nadu and Pungampattu Nadu along with 32 remote hamlets are present. The message was conveyed to a group of heads of three panchayats at an interactive session held at the Pudur Nadu village.

“We have spoken to village elders to convince the residents to voluntarily surrender such weapons. We will continue to speak to them on the issue,” Albert John, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, told The Hindu. A month’s time has been given to the village elders to discuss the amnesty offer to those in possession of the guns and convince them.

The district police have also made it clear that the surrender can be done at common places like temples, or through common people so that the identity of the owners may not be revealed. This would ensure anonymity to those who are willing to surrender and no cases would be filed against them for possessing the weapon all these years.

The police said that this had been one of the major reasons for why many hesitated to surrender weapons in the past. However, if the police find illegal possession of weapons during surprise checks, cases will be filed.

The district police found country-made weapons during a routine vehicle check in the hills recently, prompting the SP to organise the meeting with tribal elders to bring an end to the possession of illegal arms in the area.

Currently, the district has 177 licensed guns, which have been surrendered due to the Lok Sabha election. The district police do not have any data on the total number of country-made guns that would be there in the hills. From time to time, the local police would seize such weapons, with the latest such incident being in 2023 – when three people were arrested for possessing unlicensed guns in Natrampalli, Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur.

The police said that the tribals have been possessing these guns since pre-independence. They had used them to guard themselves from wild animals, thefts and for hunting. The guns helped farmers to transport their produce from the hillock to its foothills to sell them in the local market, and then to return home with their earnings safely. However, due to better roads and transport systems to the areas, the possession of illegal arms is unnecessary today, the police added.

