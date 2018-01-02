Tirupattur GH gets third dialysis machine

After getting two dialysis machines last year, the Government Hospital at Tirupattur received its third dialysis last week.

With the hospital receiving several renal failure patients from Tirupattur and its neighbouring districts, the dialysis unit completed 100 cycles recently.

It was during the end of July last year that a dialysis unit was established at the hospital and two machines, sponsored by a charitable trust, were installed.

The infrastructure for the unit was established with funds from the Tirupattur Member of Legislative Assembly’s Constituency Development Scheme. The machines were put to use after the staff were given training.

“On December 26, we completed 100 cycles. Each patient, depending on the disease, will have to undergo dialysis two to three times a week. This is about 12 cycles a month,” S. Selvakumar, chief medical officer of Tirupattur GH, said.

The unit is manned by a doctor trained in nephrology and three other staff.

The hospital got its third machine from the State government, he said, adding, “We got the machine that costs about ₹10 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.”

The machine was inaugurated by Tirupattur Sub-Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on December 29.

The hospital has been receiving patients with renal failure from and areas around Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur in Vellore, Uthangarai and Bargur in Krishnagiri district and also from Tiruvannamalai district, he added.

“We are getting several patients with kidney failure from rural areas. Every day, one dialysis machine can cater to two patients. We have sent a proposal to the government to provide one more dialysis machine,” Dr. Selvakumar said.