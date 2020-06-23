Tirupattur GH gets breast milk bank

A breast milk bank has come up at the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU), Tirupattur GH, at a cost of ₹15 lakh. The unit was inaugurated by District Collector M.P. Sivanarul on Monday. The bank is an outcome of public-private partnership with a contribution of Rs. 5 lakh from A. Mubeen Ahmed of Shalimar Tanning Company, Ambur.
According to Nodal Officer, SNCU, R. Senthilkumaran, “ a human milk bank or breast milk bank is a service which collects, screens, processes, and dispenses by prescription human milk to the recipient infant." The optimum nutrition for newborn infants is breastfeeding, if possible, for the first year. The milk bank is expected to provide solutions to babies who require intensive care at birth or are not able to be breastfed immediately for various reasons.
Tirupattur GH is the 25th centre in the State to have a breast milk bank. Any lactating mother can donate to the bank.
Superintendent of Police, P. Vijayakumar, CMO S. Thiliban, and doctors Prabhakaran and Sivakumar participated.
