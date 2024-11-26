ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupattur court adjourns case against former Minister

Published - November 26, 2024 10:48 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial Magistrate Court 1 in Tirupattur on Tuesday adjourned the case against former AIADMK Minister K.C. Veeramani, who is also in-charge of the Tirupattur district for the party, to December 17.

He was charged with submitting false information in his affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to contest in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Court officials said that the direction of the court was based on an inquiry by the ECI that found discrepancies in Mr. Veeramani’s affidavit. Subsequently, the election officer in Jolarpet submitted relevant documents to the court in Tirupattur.

The issue came to light after a Vellore-based businessman S. Ramamurthy lodged a complaint with the ECI in April 2021, claiming that the former AIADMK Minister had misrepresented his assets in the affidavit.

Mr. Ramamurthy claimed that the former Minister had understated his property details and sought the latter’s disqualification.

Later, Mr. Ramamurthy filed a petition before the Madras High Court, which directed the ECI to investigate the issue.

