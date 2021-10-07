Tirupattur Collector, wife cast their votes

Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha and his wife Shivalika Kushwaha cast their votes during the first phase of rural local body elections at the Government Primary School booth in Kathirimangalam village of Jolarpet taluk on Wednesday.

The official residence of Mr. Kushwaha is located in the village under Jolarpet taluk. “I cast my first vote at the age of 25 when I was an IAS trainee at Tiruvallur Collectorate seven years ago in 2014. Since then, my wife and I make sure to cast our votes wherever I am transferred within the State,” he said.

In the newly created Tirupattur district, residents cast their votes in 1,164 polling booths. A total of 7,819 candidates are contesting for 2,125 posts, including village panchayat president, in the district.