Tirupattur Collector warns of fake WhatsApp account in his name

January 24, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Cybercrime police in Tirupattur are on the lookout for a person who created a fake WhatsApp account in the name of District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian and sought money from people.

After coming to know about the impersonation, a message came from the official WhatsApp group of the district public relations office on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 warning the public of possible cheating. The issue came to light after some people directly contacted the Collector to verify whether the request was genuine or not.

The WhatsApp number used to contact people, had the Collector’s photo as its profile picture with his name. The background of the picture shows Ranipet district, where he served as Collector before this stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the issue came to the Collector’s notice, he urged the public to be extra cautious about the fraud. The district collector also brought the issue before the district police led by Albert John, SP. The district cybercrime police have begun an investigation after registering a case, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.