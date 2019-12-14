Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur Collector promises road to residents on hilltop

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul interacting with a resident at Nekkanamalai.

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul interacting with a resident at Nekkanamalai.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Recently, a body of man had to be carried in a cradle to the locality since it is inaccessible by ambulance

Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul paid a visit to Nekkanamalai in Tirupattur, which lacks road facilities from the plains.

On Friday, he walked 7 km from the base of the hilly terrain to reach the residential area.

Residents told the Collector that all these years their locality lacked road facilities and during election, officials reached the hilltop carrying their paraphernalia.

A couple of days ago the residents carried the body of a man to the top of the hill in a cradle as the ambulance could not reach the hilly terrain.

They informed the Collector, who paid a visit to the relatives of Munuswami, who died of electrocution.

He told the people that efforts were on to prepare a project report to lay the road.

The space belonged to the Department of Forests and negotiations were on, he said.

