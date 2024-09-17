GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupattur Collector calls for quality check of free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils near Ambur

Published - September 17, 2024 11:15 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The new houses were handed over to the beneficiaries on August 29

In the wake of a portion of the ceiling plaster peeling off in a house at the rehabilitation camp in Minnur village, Collector K. Tharpagaraj on Tuesday ordered the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to conduct a thorough inspection to assess the infrastructure and stability of the 236 free houses that were recently given away to Sri Lankan Tamils in the village near Ambur town, Tirupattur.

Mr. Tharpagaraj, along with Uma Maheshwari, Project Director, DRDA (Tirupattur), on Tuesday inspected the house allotted to K. Mayavan, 36, a Sri Lankan Tamil. The plastering on a portion of the ceiling in the living room of the house had peeled off on Monday, the day Mr. Mayavan moved into the new house from a makeshift arrangement in the camp area.

“A complete inspection of all the houses that have been allotted to the beneficiaries will be inspected by a team of engineers. The team will also submit a report to me. The damaged ceiling of the house is being repaired,” Mr. Tharpagaraj told The Hindu. Following the inspection, he interacted with the beneficiaries.

DRDA officials said that the beneficiaries themselves have been undertaking works such as the laying of new tiles and additional racks at the houses allotted to them, adding that the use of drilling machines for such works may have caused damage to the ceiling.

New residence for Sri Lankan Tamils

On August 29, Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports E.V. Velu had handed over the keys of the houses to the respective beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Minister for Minorities’ and Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan.

Each house, which is 300 sq.ft., has a living room, a kitchen, and a bedroom with an attached washroom; and also free water connection and power supply. In addition, overhead tanks have also been built in the camps. Each house costs ₹5.85 lakh for the State exchequer. The camp also comprises a community centre, a common children’s centre for reading and tuition purposes, and a fair price shop. Approach roads to the camp area from the main road were re-laid.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched the initiative at a function in Vellore in November 2021. Tiruvannamalai was allotted the most number of houses (255) under the project, followed by Tirupattur (236 houses), and Ranipet (222 houses).   A total of Sri Lankan Tamil 2,239 families (in 18 relief camps) are residing in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts since 1990. Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of camps (12), accommodating 1,111 families. Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet have two camps each.

The new houses were built at a cost of ₹12 crore.

