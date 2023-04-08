Tirupattur: Baby girl poisoned by father, dies

April 08, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

One and half year old baby girl died at her house in Kottavur village near Tirupattur town in the early hours on Saturday. Police said it is suspected she was poisoned by her father before he consumed it.

Her father and one of her siblings are battling for life at the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur town. Police said D. Sivakumar (30), a farmer, was living with his wife have three daughters. On Friday, the couple quarreled over the lack of regular income for him. After a heated argument, S. Satya (25), wife, left for her mother’s house in Jalliyur village along with her first daughter S. Ashvika (5). Sivakumar rushed to his mother in-law’s house and tried to convince his wife to return home. However, she refused to come back.

Police said that around 2.30 a.m on Saturday, they got an alert from residents in the village that three persons including two children were found unconscious in their house. Along with residents, police rescued Sivakumar and his two daughters and shifted them to the government hospital in Tirupattur town. Doctors at the hospital said that the baby girl, S. Mithra, was brought dead whereas Sivakumar and his second daughter S. Elakiya (3) are being treated in the hospital. A case has been registered by Kandali police. Initial inquiry revealed that Sivakumar allegedly gave milk that was said to have mixed with poison to his daughters before he consumed it. However, further investigation is on, police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).